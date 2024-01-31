ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s (ASX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 4.08 million shares of the ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.22B. ASX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.77, offering almost -4.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) is -0.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.81 percent over the past six months and at a -51.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR to make $4.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.66 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by -51.73% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.80% per year for the next five years.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 3.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, and 7.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.60%. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock is held by 306 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.40% of the shares, which is about 30.75 million shares worth $239.51 million.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.98% or 21.38 million shares worth $166.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $55.24 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $26.82 million, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.