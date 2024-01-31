Arista Networks Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ANET Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $259.50, and it changed around -$12.46 or -4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.73B. ANET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $272.90, offering almost -5.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $123.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.44% since then. We note from Arista Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Instantly ANET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) is 10.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Arista Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.81 percent over the past six months and at a 43.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.53 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Arista Networks Inc to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.16%. Arista Networks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 43.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.62% of Arista Networks Inc shares, and 70.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.33%. Arista Networks Inc stock is held by 1,573 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 27.81 million shares worth $4.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.77% or 17.87 million shares worth $2.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.22 million shares worth $1.17 billion, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $963.5 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.