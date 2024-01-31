Are Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.63 million shares of the Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.38, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.11B. SCHW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.96, offering almost -27.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.1% since then. We note from Charles Schwab Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.96 million.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is -7.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Charles Schwab Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.60 percent over the past six months and at a 9.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.76%. Charles Schwab Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 10.69% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.08% per year for the next five years.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 15 and April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.31% of Charles Schwab Corp. shares, and 84.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.81%. Charles Schwab Corp. stock is held by 2,243 institutions, with Toronto Dominion Bank being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.77% of the shares, which is about 225.99 million shares worth $12.81 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.94% or 122.83 million shares worth $6.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 52.64 million shares worth $2.98 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 46.91 million shares worth around $2.66 billion, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.