Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 3.54 million shares of the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.20, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.68B. ABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.74, offering almost -24.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.87% since then. We note from Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Instantly ABR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is -10.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.56 day(s).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.03 percent over the past six months and at a -0.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust Inc. to make $97.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.06 million and $108.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.35%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.42% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.69. It is important to note, however, that the 11.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, and 62.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.25%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock is held by 372 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.39% of the shares, which is about 24.98 million shares worth $370.2 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.60% or 17.9 million shares worth $265.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.09 million shares worth $122.8 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $66.57 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.