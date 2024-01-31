Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.48, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.74B. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.43, offering almost -25.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.46% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.70 percent over the past six months and at a -33.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management Inc to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $798.93 million and $818.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.47%. Annaly Capital Management Inc earnings are expected to increase by -33.09% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -4.98% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.59. It is important to note, however, that the 13.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, and 52.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.27%. Annaly Capital Management Inc stock is held by 755 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 56.15 million shares worth $1.12 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.67% or 47.76 million shares worth $955.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 15.45 million shares worth $290.56 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $308.06 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.