An Analysis Of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.38 million shares of the Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.61, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.46B. AA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.74, offering almost -82.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.63% since then. We note from Alcoa Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.02 million.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) is -11.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alcoa Corp (AA) estimates and forecasts

Alcoa Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.42 percent over the past six months and at a 124.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33.50%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Alcoa Corp shares, and 82.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.48%. Alcoa Corp stock is held by 603 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.91% of the shares, which is about 21.25 million shares worth $721.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.06% or 17.95 million shares worth $609.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.58 million shares worth $162.19 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.57 million shares worth around $189.11 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.