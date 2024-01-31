Airbnb Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ABNB Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.87 million shares of the Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.44, and it changed around -$3.26 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.65B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.95, offering almost -3.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.71% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.77% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 9.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.81 percent over the past six months and at a 201.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.70%.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of Airbnb Inc shares, and 79.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.95%. Airbnb Inc stock is held by 1,509 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $3.07 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.38% or 22.92 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.22 million shares worth $2.85 billion, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.