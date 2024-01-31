Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 5.62 million shares of the Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.68, and it changed around -$10.95 or -18.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. ATGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.99, offering almost -32.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.55% since then. We note from Adtalem Global Education Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.62K.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) trade information

Instantly ATGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.12% year-to-date, but still down -22.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) is -19.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) estimates and forecasts

Adtalem Global Education Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.27 percent over the past six months and at a 2.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $372.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc to make $379.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.53%. Adtalem Global Education Inc earnings are expected to increase by 5.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.