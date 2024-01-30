Why Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.88 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.43, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -11.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.04% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.09% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 11.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 123.80 percent over the past six months and at a 700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp to make $21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.63%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Uranium Energy Corp shares, and 61.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.29%. Uranium Energy Corp stock is held by 331 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 26.66 million shares worth $90.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.45% or 21.02 million shares worth $71.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 19.52 million shares worth $100.51 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $38.88 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.