Why Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 2.69 million shares of the Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.90, and it changed around $13.27 or 26.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. SANM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -2.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.08% since then. We note from Sanmina Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.00K.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) trade information

Instantly SANM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.39% year-to-date, but still up 24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) is 22.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).

Sanmina Corp (SANM) estimates and forecasts

Sanmina Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.97 percent over the past six months and at a -16.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sanmina Corp to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Sanmina Corp earnings are expected to increase by -15.02% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -15.00% per year for the next five years.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of Sanmina Corp shares, and 96.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.15%. Sanmina Corp stock is held by 413 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.35% of the shares, which is about 10.68 million shares worth $643.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.93% or 6.94 million shares worth $418.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.86 million shares worth $209.73 million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $105.18 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.