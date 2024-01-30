Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.86, and it changed around -$13.76 or -13.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19B. WFRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.64, offering almost -19.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.07% since then. We note from Weatherford International plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 856.43K.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Instantly WFRD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.24% year-to-date, but still down -10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is -13.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Weatherford International plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.32 percent over the past six months and at a 510.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Weatherford International plc to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.21 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Weatherford International plc shares, and 102.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.98%. Weatherford International plc stock is held by 431 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 7.66 million shares worth $509.11 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.51% or 6.13 million shares worth $407.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and AMG Yacktman Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $302.42 million, making up 6.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Fd held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $166.05 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.