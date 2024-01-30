UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 11.1 million shares of the UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.19, and it changed around $1.45 or 6.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.69B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.52, offering almost -9.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.82% since then. We note from UiPath Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.53 million.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.62% year-to-date, but still up 2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -5.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.78 percent over the past six months and at a 235.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $383.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect UiPath Inc to make $347.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.42%. UiPath Inc earnings are expected to increase by 239.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.20% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of UiPath Inc shares, and 68.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.10%. UiPath Inc stock is held by 592 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 47.33 million shares worth $809.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.24% or 35.08 million shares worth $581.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 27.4 million shares worth $468.89 million, making up 5.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $173.93 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.