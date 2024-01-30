Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 9.31 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.33B. TME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.58, offering almost -5.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.29% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.84 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still up 7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 6.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.49 percent over the past six months and at a 20.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings are expected to increase by 44.65% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.30% per year for the next five years.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, and 44.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.15%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock is held by 404 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 37.43 million shares worth $276.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.90% or 33.49 million shares worth $247.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 19.15 million shares worth $141.31 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 8.63 million shares worth around $60.32 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.