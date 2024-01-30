TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.16 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.50, and it changed around -$0.9 or -4.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.49B. FTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.78, offering almost -16.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.26% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.20% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is -3.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.30 percent over the past six months and at a 1,633.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.69 billion and $1.72 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

TechnipFMC plc earnings are expected to increase by 1681.36% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.90% per year for the next five years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 103.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.60%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 492 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 44.73 million shares worth $743.44 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.17% or 35.77 million shares worth $594.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.79 million shares worth $245.76 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 7.0 million shares worth around $116.41 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.