Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 9.86 million shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.98, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $606.71B. TSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $118.85, offering almost -1.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.58% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.74 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.48% year-to-date, but still up 3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 11.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.98 percent over the past six months and at a 19.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR to make $19.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.30% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.19. It is important to note, however, that the 1.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, and 17.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock is held by 2,245 institutions, with Sanders Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 42.99 million shares worth $4.34 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 0.82% or 42.35 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 23.81 million shares worth $2.07 billion, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Semiconductor ETF held roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $1.18 billion, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.