StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.07, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.42B. STNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.87, offering almost -4.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.23% since then. We note from StoneCo Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Instantly STNE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) is -1.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

StoneCo Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.69 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.78%. StoneCo Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 165.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 68.10% per year for the next five years.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.42% of StoneCo Ltd shares, and 72.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.75%. StoneCo Ltd stock is held by 382 institutions, with Madrone Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 25.34 million shares worth $322.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 19.26 million shares worth $245.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.64 million shares worth $81.35 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.62 million shares worth around $68.86 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.