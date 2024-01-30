Stock Performance And Outlook Of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI)

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.55, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.00B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -22.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.9% since then. We note from Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still up 9.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.98 percent over the past six months and at a 18.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, and 21.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.52%. Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock is held by 341 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.49% of the shares, which is about 40.1 million shares worth $554.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.77% or 15.79 million shares worth $218.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 41.26 million shares worth $448.13 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 8.18 million shares worth around $103.33 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.