Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.67 million shares of the Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.89, and it changed around $0.63 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.85B. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.66, offering almost -8.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.16% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.13% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is -6.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.52 percent over the past six months and at a 2.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.01%. Stellantis N.V earnings are expected to increase by 8.06% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.45% per year for the next five years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.66. It is important to note, however, that the 7.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.51% of Stellantis N.V shares, and 46.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.31%. Stellantis N.V stock is held by 1,007 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $3.38 billion.

Amundi, with 2.97% or 94.02 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.0 million shares worth $526.2 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.56 million shares worth around $545.86 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.