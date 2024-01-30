Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.09, and it changed around -$1.45 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.01B. SHOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.57, offering almost -1.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.47% since then. We note from Shopify Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.95 million.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is 3.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.47 percent over the past six months and at a 1,650.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 342.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 37 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Shopify Inc to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.73 billion and $1.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.40%.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Shopify Inc shares, and 67.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.89%. Shopify Inc stock is held by 1,540 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 65.55 million shares worth $4.23 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.26% or 63.4 million shares worth $4.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.7 million shares worth $1.98 billion, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 17.09 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.