SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.89M. SLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.13, offering almost -600.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.25% since then. We note from SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.13K.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.43% year-to-date, but still up 13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) is -45.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) estimates and forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.09 percent over the past six months and at a 51.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,200.00%, up from the previous year.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares, and 8.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.19%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stock is held by 34 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.41% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $1.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.34% or 0.95 million shares worth $1.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.93 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.