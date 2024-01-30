Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 26.85 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.32, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.30B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.24, offering almost -28.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.14% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.10% year-to-date, but still down -0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -10.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.49 percent over the past six months and at a 24.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.79%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.24% of Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, and 68.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.72%. Roivant Sciences Ltd stock is held by 290 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 122.54 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 10.76% or 83.03 million shares worth $836.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.3 million shares worth $119.14 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.57 million shares worth around $114.67 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.