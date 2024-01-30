Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.12 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.86, and it changed around -$1.32 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.86B. RBLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.65, offering almost -19.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.25 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.82% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -14.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.55 percent over the past six months and at a -24.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $905.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $899.43 million and $773.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.18%. Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -22.65% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.10% per year for the next five years.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 71.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.19%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 808 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 70.89 million shares worth $2.86 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.37% or 36.09 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $459.08 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $245.84 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.