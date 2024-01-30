RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.78% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is -6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RLX Technology Inc ADR to make $61.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -66.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, and 29.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.24%. RLX Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 136 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $107.22 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.06% or 48.04 million shares worth $85.75 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 11.28 million shares worth $20.13 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 11.18 million shares worth around $19.96 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.