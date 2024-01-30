Risk-Taking Investors May Find Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.03, and it changed around $2.13 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.75B. VRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.93, offering almost 1.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.05% since then. We note from Vertiv Holdings Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.74% year-to-date, but still up 6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 16.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Vertiv Holdings Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.26 percent over the past six months and at a 228.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.07% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares, and 91.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. Vertiv Holdings Co stock is held by 652 institutions, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 37.96 million shares worth $940.15 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 8.20% or 31.2 million shares worth $772.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.44 million shares worth $233.73 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $194.27 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.