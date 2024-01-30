Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 10.74 million shares of the Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.64, and it changed around -$1.08 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.13B. QCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $157.98, offering almost -5.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.19% since then. We note from Qualcomm, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.62 million.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Qualcomm, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.57 percent over the past six months and at a 8.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Qualcomm, Inc. to make $9.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Qualcomm, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.46% per year for the next five years.

QCOM Dividends

Qualcomm, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Qualcomm, Inc. shares, and 77.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.45%. Qualcomm, Inc. stock is held by 3,018 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 110.23 million shares worth $13.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.74% or 85.09 million shares worth $10.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34.73 million shares worth $4.13 billion, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 26.52 million shares worth around $3.16 billion, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.