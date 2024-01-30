Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.62, and it changed around $1.69 or 6.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. PTGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.10, offering almost -13.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.92% since then. We note from Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.63K.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Instantly PTGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.09% year-to-date, but still up 6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) is 13.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.44 percent over the past six months and at a 33.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.44%.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.