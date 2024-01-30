Privia Health Group Inc’s (PRVA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.55, and it changed around -$1.29 or -5.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. PRVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.15, offering almost -39.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.19% since then. We note from Privia Health Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 784.97K.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Instantly PRVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.43% year-to-date, but still down -1.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) is -11.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.17 day(s).

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Privia Health Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.13 percent over the past six months and at a 375.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.12%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Privia Health Group Inc shares, and 95.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.84%. Privia Health Group Inc stock is held by 305 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.58% of the shares, which is about 14.77 million shares worth $385.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.88% or 13.94 million shares worth $363.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $158.56 million, making up 5.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $85.05 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.