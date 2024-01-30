Pixelworks Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PXLW Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 37.97 million shares of the Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around $0.8 or 53.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.95M. PXLW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.32, offering almost -1.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.7% since then. We note from Pixelworks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.16K.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Instantly PXLW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 53.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 73.66% year-to-date, but still up 59.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 71.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Pixelworks Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.04 percent over the past six months and at a -95.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pixelworks Inc to make $16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.89 million and $9.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.81%. Pixelworks Inc earnings are expected to increase by -94.28% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.82% of Pixelworks Inc shares, and 23.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.95%. Pixelworks Inc stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $5.11 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 4.68% or 2.63 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $3.82 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.15 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.