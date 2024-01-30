Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $684.65M. WOOF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.57, offering almost -392.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.14% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -20.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.24 percent over the past six months and at a -89.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -116.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc to make $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings are expected to increase by -83.70% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 25.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.99% of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, and 66.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 184.53%. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock is held by 262 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.99% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $531.91 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 3.56% or 8.18 million shares worth $72.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $34.45 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $26.54 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.