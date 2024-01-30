Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.15 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.84M. OPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.10, offering almost -372.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.75% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.65% year-to-date, but still up 6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -48.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.24 percent over the past six months and at a -11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 33.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 33.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Office Properties Income Trust shares, and 72.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.95%. Office Properties Income Trust stock is held by 248 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 8.29 million shares worth $63.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 13.94% or 6.77 million shares worth $52.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $15.77 million, making up 4.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $12.13 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.