Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around $0.45 or 9.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $563.22M. OCUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.96, offering almost -55.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.86% since then. We note from Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Instantly OCUL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.57% year-to-date, but still up 25.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 13.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.30 percent over the past six months and at a 4.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.93%.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares, and 53.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.88%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock is held by 144 institutions, with Summer Road LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 6.12 million shares worth $31.59 million.

Opaleye Management Inc., with 7.28% or 5.78 million shares worth $29.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $11.93 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $6.69 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.