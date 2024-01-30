Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.22 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.06, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.95B. OXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.67, offering almost -16.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.06% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.61 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is -3.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.03 percent over the past six months and at a -59.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.60%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, and 81.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.18%. Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock is held by 1,532 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.33% of the shares, which is about 224.13 million shares worth $13.18 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 10.32% or 91.3 million shares worth $5.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 60.77 million shares worth $3.57 billion, making up 6.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.86 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.