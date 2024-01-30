Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 10.4 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.76, and it changed around $0.54 or 3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56B. NCLH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -28.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.59% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.22 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is -12.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.55 percent over the past six months and at a 116.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.60%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, and 73.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.66%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock is held by 699 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.44% of the shares, which is about 48.67 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.41% or 35.78 million shares worth $778.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17.85 million shares worth $388.57 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $286.81 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.