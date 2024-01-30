Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $566.27, and it changed around -$9.52 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.85B. NFLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $579.64, offering almost -2.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $285.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.61% since then. We note from Netflix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.31% year-to-date, but still up 15.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 15.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Netflix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.00 percent over the past six months and at a 40.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Netflix Inc. to make $8.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.16 billion and $8.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.03%. Netflix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.68% per year for the next five years.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Netflix Inc. shares, and 84.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.49%. Netflix Inc. stock is held by 2,803 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.16% of the shares, which is about 36.18 million shares worth $15.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.75% or 29.91 million shares worth $13.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.86 million shares worth $6.11 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 11.64 million shares worth around $5.13 billion, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.