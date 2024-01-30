Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 12.05 million shares of the Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.07, and it changed around $1.02 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.33B. MU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.04, offering almost -1.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.77% since then. We note from Micron Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.97 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 2.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 109.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. to make $5.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024.

Micron Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.08% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.62% per year for the next five years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Micron Technology Inc. shares, and 84.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.48%. Micron Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,907 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 93.92 million shares worth $5.93 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.85% or 86.2 million shares worth $5.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 34.14 million shares worth $2.15 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 26.06 million shares worth around $1.64 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.