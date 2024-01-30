Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 3.99 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.28, offering almost -451.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.45% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.34 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.50% year-to-date, but still up 11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is -13.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.90 percent over the past six months and at a -80.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd ADR to make $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.79 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.51%. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by -78.52% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.55% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 5.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 17.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.15%. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 249 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 33.98 million shares worth $48.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.22% or 27.9 million shares worth $39.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 25.3 million shares worth $36.18 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 11.77 million shares worth around $16.83 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.