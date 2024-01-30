LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. LFST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.59, offering almost -45.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.74% since then. We note from LifeStance Health Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.07K.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.84% year-to-date, but still down -6.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is -16.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.23 day(s).

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts

LifeStance Health Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.82 percent over the past six months and at a 22.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $263 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LifeStance Health Group Inc to make $299.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $229.4 million and $252.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.26% of LifeStance Health Group Inc shares, and 84.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.43%. LifeStance Health Group Inc stock is held by 176 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 46.37% of the shares, which is about 175.28 million shares worth $1.6 billion.

Summit Partners, L.P., with 12.10% or 45.73 million shares worth $417.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $49.26 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $43.89 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.