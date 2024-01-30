Let’s Get Started On The Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) have been traded, and its beta is -1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.93, and it changed around -$3.77 or -43.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.39M. SIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.00, offering almost -2029.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.67% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.76K.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -43.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.04% year-to-date, but still down -37.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -57.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $986k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sidus Space Inc to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Sidus Space Inc shares, and 3.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.19%. Sidus Space Inc stock is held by 23 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 6.41 million shares worth $1.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.78% or 0.55 million shares worth $99697.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $90459.0, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $23605.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.