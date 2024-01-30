Let’s Discuss The Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.94, and it changed around -$0.52 or -9.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.88M. PTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -14.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.05% since then. We note from Palatin Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.22K.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Instantly PTN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.12% year-to-date, but still up 29.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) is 27.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Palatin Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 130.84 percent over the past six months and at a 39.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.97% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.99%. Palatin Technologies Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.20% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.07% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.