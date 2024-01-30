It’s Easy To Bet On Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.84, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.07B. JOBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -105.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.99% since then. We note from Joby Aviation Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.18% year-to-date, but still down -2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -15.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.9 day(s).

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Joby Aviation Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.75 percent over the past six months and at a -81.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.30%.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.73% of Joby Aviation Inc shares, and 39.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.91%. Joby Aviation Inc stock is held by 280 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 51.87 million shares worth $532.21 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 5.90% or 40.96 million shares worth $420.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $92.17 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.33 million shares worth around $75.21 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.