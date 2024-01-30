It’s Easy To Bet On Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.10, offering almost -156.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.89% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 16.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is -0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.41 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Frontier Group Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.52 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 06.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, and 102.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.12%. Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock is held by 180 institutions, with Indigo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 81.04% of the shares, which is about 178.83 million shares worth $1.73 billion.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 3.25% or 7.18 million shares worth $34.74 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.58 million shares worth $53.91 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $17.76 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.