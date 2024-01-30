It’s Easy To Bet On Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $717.87M. EVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -74.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.26% since then. We note from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 966.76K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -4.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.85 day(s).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.51 percent over the past six months and at a -48.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc to make $23.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.89 million and $18.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.30%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.49% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares, and 61.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.17%. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock is held by 228 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 10.8 million shares worth $64.78 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC, with 7.07% or 10.6 million shares worth $63.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $17.85 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $17.99 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.