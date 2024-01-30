Is Wolfspeed Inc’s (NYSE: WOLF) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.32, and it changed around $1.23 or 3.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43B. WOLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.93, offering almost -148.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.82% year-to-date, but still up 1.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is -24.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Wolfspeed Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.93 percent over the past six months and at a -63.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -35.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -384.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $206.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc to make $223.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.17%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Wolfspeed Inc shares, and 111.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.43%. Wolfspeed Inc stock is held by 578 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.83% of the shares, which is about 17.32 million shares worth $962.77 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.54% or 15.71 million shares worth $873.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.84 million shares worth $491.32 million, making up 7.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $325.63 million, which represents about 4.68% of the total shares outstanding.