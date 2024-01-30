Is MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.66, and it changed around -$2.14 or -10.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.58B. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.92, offering almost -69.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.37% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.43% year-to-date, but still down -13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is -11.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 36.10% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 21.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.66%. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 316 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 13.76 million shares worth $233.8 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 2.04% or 6.44 million shares worth $109.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $25.19 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $24.11 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.