Is Agrify Corp’s (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 22.28 million shares of the Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.22 or 44.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24M. AGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.60, offering almost -1352.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.51% since then. We note from Agrify Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.89% year-to-date, but still up 6.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -44.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17340.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.40% of Agrify Corp shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. Agrify Corp stock is held by 18 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $65940.0.

AXS Investments, LLC, with 0.14% or 28700.0 shares worth $5407.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 26368.0 shares worth $4751.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9456.0 shares worth around $1781.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.