iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. IQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -137.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.48% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.82 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.94% year-to-date, but still down -8.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is -29.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.85 percent over the past six months and at a 2,150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.30%.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of iQIYI Inc ADR shares, and 58.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.02%. iQIYI Inc ADR stock is held by 323 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 42.22 million shares worth $225.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.28% or 19.8 million shares worth $105.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.19 million shares worth $81.14 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $38.27 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.