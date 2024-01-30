If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN)

In today’s recent session, 3.59 million shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.16, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.66B. PTEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.05, offering almost -52.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.08% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.61 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.33% year-to-date, but still up 8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 2.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.55 percent over the past six months and at a 72.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy Inc to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $788.48 million and $791.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 91.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 95.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 88.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by 53.21% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.60% per year for the next five years.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, and 95.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stock is held by 449 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 27.46% of the shares, which is about 57.12 million shares worth $683.74 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 19.54% or 40.65 million shares worth $486.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 21.65 million shares worth $299.62 million, making up 10.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 12.1 million shares worth around $117.82 million, which represents about 5.82% of the total shares outstanding.