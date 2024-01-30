If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.27M. PRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.99, offering almost -64.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.34% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is -30.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.05 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Porch Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 87.60 percent over the past six months and at a 9.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Porch Group Inc to make $90.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.11 million and $87.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.00% of Porch Group Inc shares, and 48.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.58%. Porch Group Inc stock is held by 94 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.65% of the shares, which is about 12.46 million shares worth $17.19 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 7.98% or 7.86 million shares worth $10.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.67 million shares worth $3.69 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $3.66 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.