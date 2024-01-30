How To Invest In Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.95, offering almost -18.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.3% since then. We note from Carnival plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.50% year-to-date, but still up 1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is -11.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival plc ADR shares, and 24.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.45%. Carnival plc ADR stock is held by 107 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 13.69 million shares worth $232.12 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 2.49% or 3.64 million shares worth $26.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 54518.0 shares worth around $0.93 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.