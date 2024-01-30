Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. GRFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -50.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.31% since then. We note from Grifols SA ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -30.19% year-to-date, but still up 12.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -21.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Grifols SA ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.87 percent over the past six months and at a 112.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.67%. Grifols SA ADR earnings are expected to increase by -16.18% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.40% per year for the next five years.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols SA ADR shares, and 48.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.58%. Grifols SA ADR stock is held by 183 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 19.52 million shares worth $178.76 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 5.43% or 14.19 million shares worth $130.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.38 million shares worth $122.3 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $39.83 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.